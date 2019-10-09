A pilot and his passenger made a "miraculous" escape after a crash which left their plane tangled upside down in a ski lift. Picture: YouTube.com

London - A pilot and his passenger made a "miraculous" escape after a crash which left their plane tangled upside down in a ski lift. Remarkably, the two men got away from the smash in the Italian Alps without serious injuries.

The 62-year-old pilot was taken to hospital after being thrown out of the plane and on to the wing. And the passenger, a 55-year-old Italian tourist, was unscathed.

The army, fire brigade, cave and mountain rescue services with two helicopters were involved in saving the men from the light aircraft as it dangled precariously in the cables.

It took the 20-strong team 90 minutes to bring them down with ropes. The crash happened at midday on Sunday in the resort of Prato Valentino, northeast of Milan. Nobody was on the chairlift at the time as the resort has not yet opened for the ski season.