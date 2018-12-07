There will be two new Cirque du Soleil at Sea shows aboard MSC Bellissima.

MSC Cruises has revealed details of the two new Cirque du Soleil at Sea shows aboard MSC Bellissima. The breathtaking shows will be called SYMA – Sail Beyond Imagination, and VARÉLIA – Love in Full Colour. The ship will launch in March 2019. MSC Meraviglia was the first ship to debut the new Cirque du Soleil at Sea concept with the launch of the two shows, VIAGGIO and SONOR, last June.

The Carousel Lounge is a purpose-built entertainment venue hosting just over 400 guests each night. It was specially designed for the needs of the Cirque du Soleil at Sea artists, as well as to create an immersive and intimate spectacle for MSC Cruises’ guests, allowing them to fully connect with the artists.

Pierfrancesco Vago, MSC Cruises’ Executive Chairman, described their partnership with Cirque du Soleil as special.

“With the creation of Cirque du Soleil at Sea, we wanted to bring our guests the very best in onboard live entertainment, and more importantly something that they would not be able to see anywhere else in the world.





Yasmine Khalil, Chief Executive Producer, Cirque du Soleil said thanks to the purpose-built theatre, the Carousel Lounge, their teams can unleash their creativity and continue to push the boundaries of entertainment at sea.

Watch: