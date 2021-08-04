WATCH: Passenger duct taped to seat after groping, assaulting flight attendants

A 22-year-old Frontier Airlines passenger was duct taped to his seat after he allegedly groped the breasts of two flight attendants and assaulted another. The man, who has been identified as Maxwell Berry, was arrested on July 31. He was on a flight from Philadelphia to Miami.

According to the Washington Post, he was arrested on three counts of battery, but federal felony charges were unlikely. In a viral video shared by ABC News' Sam Sweeney, Berry throws a tantrum on board. Frontier passenger allegedly touched 2 flight attendants breasts, then screamed his parents are worth $2 million, before punching a flight attendant. Frontier suspended the crew for duct taping the passenger to his seat as they landed in Miami. 22 yr old Max Berry is in custody. pic.twitter.com/4xS9Rwvafx — Sam Sweeney (@SweeneyABC) August 3, 2021 "You guys f****** suck," he screams in the video. "My parents are worth more than f****** two million goddamn dollars," he continues while passengers are heard laughing in the background.

A flight attendant tries to calm Berry down, but he continues his rant. The man starts to attack someone but is restrained by one of the flight attendants. Moments later, the flight attendant duct tapes him to the seat. The attendant even tapes his mouth.