WATCH: Passenger screens movie on projector mid-flight, sparking outrage

Someone was in the mood for a cinema vibe in the skies. The incident was captured on video by Douglas Lazickirk, another passenger on the flight.

Lazickirk shared the clip on Instagram with the caption, “I've witnessed something truly unique: this guy set up a projector screen and started playing a film during the flight.” The footage shows the plane in darkness, projecting the 2000 action movie “The Patriot” on to the bin. Since there were no seat-back screens available, this unconventional entertainment option helped passengers pass the time while in the air. I mean, it does sound like a good idea, right? The gesture got a mixed reception from passengers and viewers. Some wondered if this was a person with a chip on their shoulder who assumed everyone would enjoy his choice of movie? Or was it a ‘’Kumbaya’’ moment?

But not all were keen on the idea: ‘’I wish you had addressed the inappropriateness of this movie,” one person chimed in, saying the Heath Ledger and Mel Gibson flick was not suitable for children on the plane. Another said: ‘’Take a chill pill dude. It used to be like this back in the day. Everyone on the flight watched the same movie at the same time and the screen was maybe 3 rows in front of you.’’ Perhaps, a movie suitable for all ages would’ve been more acceptable? Next time he should screen “Shrek”, everybody loves the “Shrek” movies, don’t they?