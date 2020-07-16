WATCH: Passengers 'brutally attack' Spirit Airline staff for delayed flight

Three passengers on a Spirit Airlines flight were arrested after they allegedly attacked flight workers Fort Lauderdale International Airport. The three passengers, Tymaya Wright, 20, Danaysha Dixon, 22, and Keira Ferguson, 21, were seen in video footage assaulting the workers after their flight was delayed. The females had been charged with touch or strike battery, while Wright was charged for petit theft after being accused of taking a Spirit employee’s phone. News station WPLG reported that the passengers hit the airline workers with items such as phones, shoes, full water bottles, metal boarding signs and fast food. Police reports from the Broward County Sheriff's Office reveal what happened during the incident. It revealed: "The defendants intentionally struck the victims against their will with miscellaneous items, such as phones, shoes, full water bottles, metal boarding signs and fast food.

WOW COVID epidemic at the airport 🤣 pic.twitter.com/RlmdmuiZL8 — Karli Q ⭐️⭐️⭐️ (@KarluskaP) July 16, 2020

"The victims were also punched and kicked in different sections of their bodies numerous times by the listed defendants.''

Spirit Airlines praised their staff in a statement released on Wednesday. The airline commended the employees for "quick action" and displaying "professionalism" during the incident.

Spirit spokesperson Erik Hofmeyer told USA Today that the passengers became "combative'' after their flight was delayed. He said the matter escalated when Spirit employes stopped boarding and shut the jet bridge door. According to him, the employees were shaken up and sustained minor injuries.

He said: "This violent behaviour is completely unacceptable and has absolutely no place in airports or any other place of business. We will not tolerate abusive behaviour of any kind.''

