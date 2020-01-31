For passengers on board the Costa Crociere ship, an idyllic vacation was turned into a nightmare when a passenger suffered coronavirus-like symptoms on board.
According to Al Jazeera, the ship had earlier been placed in total lockdown.
The publication reported that samples were taken from a Chinese couple after the 54-year-old women suffered a fever.
The cruise liner asked three doctors and a nurse to board at the port of Civitavecchia near Rome to check if the woman was infected by the coronavirus.
Both the woman and her partner were placed in isolation.