Let’s face it, not everyone wants to exercise when they go on holiday. Holidays are usually indulgent affairs that consist of copious amounts of food, lazing by the pool or exploring.
For some though exercise plays an important part of their holiday, and for one passenger it starts in the flight.
Passenger Shaming voted Rolling Stone Magazine's "100 Best Instagram Accounts", showed a female passenger in what looks like an exercise pose.
Passenger Shaming, which was created by former flight attendant Shawn Kathleen, showcases some of the most hilarious flight experiences.
The post stated: “I may be an old lady, but I swear this isn’t me!! ✈️😂👣#tbt #stretchitout #FLYINGFEET 👠”