WATCH: People can't stop talking about this in-flight exercise video that went viral









A viral video has posed the question to many travellers: is this the way to stretch on a plane? Picture: Pexels Let’s face it, not everyone wants to exercise when they go on holiday. Holidays are usually indulgent affairs that consist of copious amounts of food, lazing by the pool or exploring. For some though exercise plays an important part of their holiday, and for one passenger it starts in the flight. Passenger Shaming voted Rolling Stone Magazine's "100 Best Instagram Accounts", showed a female passenger in what looks like an exercise pose. Passenger Shaming, which was created by former flight attendant Shawn Kathleen, showcases some of the most hilarious flight experiences. The post stated: “I may be an old lady, but I swear this isn’t me!! ✈️😂👣#tbt #stretchitout #FLYINGFEET 👠”

Social media users were quick to share their thoughts on the video.



@Iamnattiz posted: “ I mean... I’m impressed.” (sic)

@jeannieg0312 posted: “When a lady has to stretch, a lady has to stretch.” (sic).

@threelilmoons posted: “I mean sometimes you just need to stretch it out 👆🏼😂.”(sic).

Some were glad that she kept her shoes on.

@misc.and.mara posted: “I mean on the plus side she has her shoes on. Also, I am more than slightly impressed tbh 😂.” (sic).

While the video has received mixed reactions, it sure looks like a good way to stretch your legs during a long haul flight.

Of course, you may want to ask your fellow passengers if they are okay with it before you decide to do the #flyingfeet exercise.

