WATCH: Plane bangs into another aircraft, sending it spinning









File photo: According to The Express, the Air Canada jet was being towed when its tail clipped the second aircraft. Picture: Reuters It was like a scene from an action movie as CCTV footage caught the moment an Air Canada Boeing 777 rammed into another aircraft at Toronto Airport, sending it spinning. According to The Express, the Air Canada jet was being towed when its tail clipped the second aircraft. Footage shows the plane banging into the second one with such force the latter is sent spinning. The Air Canada Airbus continues on its path, however, and is towed onwards as the clip comes to an end. Fortunately, no one was injured in the incident. According to initial reports, no passengers were in both aircraft when the incident occurred.

An Air Canada spokesperson told Express.co.uk: "The incident occurred during the towing of a Boeing 777 at Toronto-Pearson on December 27.

"The aircraft came into contact with a parked Airbus A321 stationed on the tarmac, away from the terminal."

The 777 has since returned to service while the A321 is being repaired.

Just last month, a Florida airport was smashed into by a truck travelling at a "very high rate of speed.”

Footage from Sarasota-Bradenton International Airport captured the moment the vehicle crashed through the building.

WATCH: Truck slams into Florida rental car counter

The motorist, Juan Monsivis, drove the truck through a perimetre fence and then crashed through the wall of the building near the baggage claim, hitting the National Car rental desk.

Police said Monsivis was driving recklessly and accelerated his vehicle when he smashed through the fence.

Luckily, no injuries were reported.