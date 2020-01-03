It was like a scene from an action movie as CCTV footage caught the moment an Air Canada Boeing 777 rammed into another aircraft at Toronto Airport, sending it spinning.
According to The Express, the Air Canada jet was being towed when its tail clipped the second aircraft. Footage shows the plane banging into the second one with such force the latter is sent spinning.
The Air Canada Airbus continues on its path, however, and is towed onwards as the clip comes to an end. Fortunately, no one was injured in the incident.
According to initial reports, no passengers were in both aircraft when the incident occurred.