A large inflatable slide came crashing from the sky and into a Massachusetts backyard on Sunday, CNN reported. According to the report, the slide was from a flight travelling from Paris' Charles de Gaulle Airport to Boston's Logan International Airport.
"It's kind of crazy," Wenhan Huang of Milton, Massachusetts, told CNN affiliate WCVB. "Who could know there's something coming from the air and drops into my yard, right? It's pretty heavy. You can't even carry it."
Huang said he was busy cleaning his yard when the slide landed, crushing a few branches on a Japanese maple tree. He then realised it had come from a plane when he saw the word "Boeing" on the side.
He called the police and the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) was sent to get the slide. Luckily no one was injured.