WATCH: Plane's evacuation slide lands in man's yard









Huang said he was busy cleaning his yard when the slide landed. Picture: YouTube.com A large inflatable slide came crashing from the sky and into a Massachusetts backyard on Sunday, CNN reported. According to the report, the slide was from a flight travelling from Paris' Charles de Gaulle Airport to Boston's Logan International Airport. "It's kind of crazy," Wenhan Huang of Milton, Massachusetts, told CNN affiliate WCVB. "Who could know there's something coming from the air and drops into my yard, right? It's pretty heavy. You can't even carry it." Huang said he was busy cleaning his yard when the slide landed, crushing a few branches on a Japanese maple tree. He then realised it had come from a plane when he saw the word "Boeing" on the side. He called the police and the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) was sent to get the slide. Luckily no one was injured.

Huang's neighbour told the Boston Herald that she believed the two of them would be dead if the slide had hit them directly, as they were both standing a short way away from where the slide landed.

According to Fox News, the Boeing 767, which had departed from Paris, was making its descent into Boston Logan International Airport when the pilot reported hearing a “loud noise,” confirmed the Federal Aviation Administration.

“Workers inspected the aircraft after landing and discovered that the right rear evacuation slide was missing,” the FAA stated.

Delta Airlines told police they are investigating the incident.

"Our maintenance team is inspecting the aircraft; at this time we do not have any additional information," the airline told CNN in a statement. "The flight landed without incident and taxied to the gate under its own power."