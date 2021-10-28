WATCH: Poop from a plane - Windsor man and garden completely covered in horrifying incident

A UK man was minding his own business and tending to his garden when he encountered something rare and unpleasant. The unnamed man was left covered in faeces said to be from a plane overhead.

Besides being in the poo, the man's garden, including some garden umbrellas were fouled up with faeces. The incident took place in July. The man shared the incident with councillor Karen Davies who recounted the events to The Royal Borough Of Windsor & Maidenhead's aviation forum.

In a video posted on Twitter, Davies shares more about the incident: "I know a number of incidents happen every year with frozen sewage from planes, but this wasn't frozen, and his whole garden was splattered in a very, very unpleasant way. "And he was out in the garden at the time, so he had a really horrible, horrible experience with the whole garden, the garden umbrellas and him all being covered in this, which is absolutely dreadful."



Responding to the Twitter post, someone by the name of Matthew Hill said he also had a similar experience.

"Happened to me once. Only a little splat though, thankfully.“ Another, @SirajKamal6, commented: "That is bad very bad It must have been very dreadful. hope this never happens again.“ Davies told Daily Mail that the resident did not file an insurance claim.