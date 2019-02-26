The joint venture between Branson's Virgin Group and Bain Capital is officially open for business as tickets for its first cruise in April 2020 available for purchase.

Richard Branson's bold, daring and adventurous personality has long permeated into his business undertakings. So the fact that he's introducing a new adults-only cruise line, Virgin Voyages, shouldn't be surprising to anyone who's been following the British business magnate's extraordinary career.

The cruise market has gone from strength to strength over the years and Branson has found it the ideal market to begin his own exploration of the market. In typical Branson style, his endeavour has a unique twist to the other players in the market - it'll only be available for holidaymakers over the age of 18.

The Scarlet Lady, the first of four ships, features 78 suites (all are located on the top of the ship and configured to maximise the view of the ocean), including the "Massive Suite", a 200 square metre suite which will also feature a massive terrace with a Peek-a-View outdoor shower, hot tub and hammocks.





