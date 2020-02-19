Everything was going smoothly on a Ryanair flight from Oujda, Morocco to Brussels, Belgium, until chaos broke loose in the cabin.
The plane ride grew bumpy as Storm Dennis tore through Belguim at the weekend, the Daily Mail reported.
A video captured by one of the passengers reveals the extent of the turbulence. Passengers held onto the seats in front of them as the turbulence hit, but the bumpy ride made them cry out in horror.
Some prayed fervently, hoping that the plane will reach a safe zone. Some passengers can be heard puking. Daily Mail reported that the flight landed at Charleroi airport as Storm Dennis raged with wind gusts of up to 62m/h.
Fortunately, no one was injured. The flight was around three hours and 40 minutes.