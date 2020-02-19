WATCH: Ryanair passengers hang on for dear life during Storm Dennis turbulence









Passengers on a Ryanair flight from Oujda, Morocco to Brussels, Belgium are reeling from shock over Storm Dennis turbulence. Picture: Instagram/Ryanair. Everything was going smoothly on a Ryanair flight from Oujda, Morocco to Brussels, Belgium, until chaos broke loose in the cabin. The plane ride grew bumpy as Storm Dennis tore through Belguim at the weekend, the Daily Mail reported. A video captured by one of the passengers reveals the extent of the turbulence. Passengers held onto the seats in front of them as the turbulence hit, but the bumpy ride made them cry out in horror. Some prayed fervently, hoping that the plane will reach a safe zone. Some passengers can be heard puking. Daily Mail reported that the flight landed at Charleroi airport as Storm Dennis raged with wind gusts of up to 62m/h. Fortunately, no one was injured. The flight was around three hours and 40 minutes.

No injuries of passengers or staff on board the flight have been reported. AP reported that Storm Dennis hammered Britain on Sunday, bringing a month's worth of rain in just 48 hours to parts of South Wales, which bore the brunt of the country's second severe storm inside a week.

Rivers across Britain burst their banks and a number of severe flood warnings remained in place as authorities strove to get people to safety and to protect homes and businesses.

The Met Office, Britain's meteorological service. said the disruption is set to carry through into Monday.

Major incidents have been declared in a number of areas in England and Wales as authorities mobilized resources to deal with the impact of the overflowing rivers that have cut off some communities.

WATCH



