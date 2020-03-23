WATCH: SA Tourism CEO tells travellers to pause travel for now

South African Tourism CEO Sisa Ntshona has released a video message to all South Africans on Monday morning regarding travel. Ntshona encouraged people to stay home and reconsider current travel plans.

He said in the one minute clip: “The number of coronavirus infections across the world is increasing exponentially. No doubt many of you are already witnessing the devasting effects of this virus.

“We all long for the days when there were no boundaries and we could explore our neighbourhoods and the world at large,” he said.





Ntshona revealed that South African Tourism will collaborate with the tourism sector during the outbreak.





“We are working hard and collaborating across the tourism sector as we deal with this virus. We hope to use this time to build even better experiences for travellers locally and across the globe.





“The time will come when we can travel our own country and welcome the world again. But for now, I am appealing to you to prioritise your wellbeing and that of those around you.





“Stay home and consider travelling later. Let us all act responsibly and play a part in getting the world back on track so we can visit the world again,” he added.





President of South Africa Cyril Ramaphosa imposed a travel ban on foreign nationals from high-risk countries such as Italy, Iran, South Korea, Spain, Germany, the United States, the United Kingdom and China last week.





The country also cancelled visas to visitors from those countries and previously granted visas were revoked.