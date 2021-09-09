WATCH: SANParks gets into the reality TV space

South African National Parks (SANParks) will launch a 13-week reality television series on October 7, 2021. The show will feature on Mzansi Magic on DSTV channel 161 at 21.30. Rami Chuene and renowned life coach Romeo Mabasa will host the show titled Away for Repair.

The show will share heartfelt stories of ordinary people taking much-needed time away to mend broken bonds. Four teams of two undergo a relationship boot camp against the spectacular backdrops of seven of South Africa’s prime National Parks. SANParks Managing Executive: Tourism Development and Marketing, Hapiloe Sello, said the show would treat viewers to an emotional roller-coaster.

"We will be showcasing the diversity of our parks to the Mzansi Magic audience, as well as the range of fun and educational activities available in these destinations. We also felt it important to emphasise the value of spending time in nature on emotional wellbeing – how the National Parks are places to escape to reconnect and revitalise hence the relationship boot camp theme," Sello said. Parks to feature on the show include Mapungubwe National Park, Tsitsikamma National Park and iconic Kruger National Park.

"The series will see the teams compete in various adventures that will challenge them physically and mentally in a bid to repair their broken bonds. "The teams include a pair of varsity friends dealing with a deep betrayal, sisters yearning for acknowledgement of past hurts, a married couple that has lost their foundation of trust and a mother and daughter in deep need of unlearning their toxic behaviours. "The winning team will win an all-expense paid weekend stay at the Skukuza Safari Lodge, situated in the iconic Kruger National Park. The runners-up will walk away with an all-expense paid weekend getaway to Golden Gate Highlands National Park," Sello added.