SA influencer Sarah Langa travelled on the Etihad The Residence Class recently. Picture: Instagram/SarahLanga. South African influencer Sarah Langa, who has around 277k followers on Instagram, gave us a glimpse of Etihad The Residence Class, a luxury three-room apartment in the sky. Travellers have access to The Residence when they fly to or from Abu Dhabi, London, New York, Sydney, Paris and Seoul. Langa posted on her Instastories: “My private lounge with The Residence” showing her fans the stylish lounge area with a dining table and of her bathroom.

In another story, she shared a video of her suite with a living area and bedroom with the caption: "My flight tonight gonna be real comfortable." The influencer also boasted about the food offerings. "I requested to have caviar on tap throughout the flight," she posted on her story, before saying "I actually should have requested chicken licken hot wings now that I think of it."

The Residence, located on the upper deck of the airline’s A380, features an ensuite shower room, private bedroom and separate living area.





According to the Etihad website, the experience starts with a chauffeur-driven limousine to the private airport lounge which is planned by a VIP Travel Concierge.

Guests will have their own Etihad butler who answers to their every beck and call.

Foodies will appreciate the food offerings, from gourmet cuisine to lighter refreshments. Meals are prepared to cater to guests tastes and diet.

When it is time for bed, guests slip into their luxury sleepwear and fall off to sleep in a double bed with a natural fibre custom-made mattress and premium bedding.

There are two televisions, one in the bedroom, and the other in the living room, with 180 movies, 350 TV shows and live sports to choose from.

Judging from Langa’s social media posts, she had a grand experience.

People on Twitter shared their reaction to the trip.

Sihle Sibiya posted “1 months ago I was watching luxury airplanes. I came across the Eithad residence by Sam Chui. Today as the whole country watches Sarah Langa insta story, her room is the residence. She got the same butler as Sam Chui. It cost $20 000, convert that into rands.” (sic).

Tinashe Venge posted: “Just in case y'all want to know how much #SarahLanga's ticket is worth: An Etihad Residence Class ticket (For a random trip, let's say New York to Abu Dhabi) costs R437,000. That's the same price as: 1 x BMW 1 Series 4-6 x Rolex Watches 17 x Gucci Bags 6,000 x Nandos Meals.” (sic).

