US airline company Republic Airways has been forced to fire two employees after video footage surfaced of them fighting on a runway at Denver airport.
In the nine-second clip, a male and female employee can be seen getting into an altercation. Things take a turn for the worse when the male employee is seen charging for his female colleague who then slaps him and turns away. The man then hits her in the stomach and slaps her in the face.
The incident was first picked up by Fox News, and was originally shared on FlyTalk.
A spokesperson for the Denver Police Department confirmed the incident, telling Fox News the altercation took place shortly before 10am on the morning of September 13.