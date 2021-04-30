WATCH: Snow expected in Eastern Cape, Lesotho and the Drakensberg this weekend

Winter is coming and with it comes heavy snowfall.

According to Snow Report SA, snowfall is expected in the Eastern Cape, Lesotho and the Drakensberg from Friday. It revealed that there is a possibility of 30cm+ of snow in the east of Lesotho.

On Thursday, the South African Weather Service (Saws) issued an alert of rains and snow for the weekend.

According to Saws, the first cold spell of the season is expected this weekend over the southern, central and eastern parts of the country.

"Widespread showers are expected over the Eastern Cape and KwaZulu-Natal, from today into Friday. Light snowfall is possible in the Drakensberg EC regions and KZN," Saws said.

Winter wonderland

Picture: Martin Schultz/Afriski Mountain Resort.

Afriski Mountain Resort in Lesotho turned into a winter wonderland on Friday morning as more than 10cm of snow fell around the area since last night. It is currently still snowing.

According to Robyn Moon from Afriski, the roads are currently closed to 2x4 vehicles.

"This is the first main snowfall of the year. We are more than excited," Moon said.

She said they were preparing for the coming season, which runs from June 10 to August 29.

With the Lesotho border now reopened from April 28, South Africans can travel to Lesotho and hopefully catch some snowfall, depending on how fast it melts.

Moon said travellers should check the road status before they head out on any adventures because some roads might not be suitable for certain vehicles.