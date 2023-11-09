WATCH: Spirit of Praise’s inflight performance gets mixed reactions

For some people the perfect flight includes complete silence and a moment allowing for some rest, but in reality that’s just a theory. Musician Omega Khunou shared a video of himself mid-air singing with gospel star Benjamin Dube and members of gospel collective Spirit of Praise.

The flight also included people who were not part of the group but were enjoying the performance and singing along. The moment seemed to be a joyous and harmonious one between the passengers. However, not everyone online took kindly to the impromptu concert.

@Chimma_R confessed that they would “be so annoyed” as the aeroplane “ is a public space”. @Azandamashenge explained that the only reason people were upset is because it’s a gospel song being sung instead of a groove song. “Aowa, people are mad because it Christian’s !!! If it was groove song they wouldn’t be mad.”

Aowa , people are mad because it Christian’s !!! If it was groove song they wouldn’t be mad. — S O N D I Y A 🤎 (@Azandamashenge) November 8, 2023 @GuguStatu was not here for any kind of “intentional noise” on a plane, arguing that they did not want to be next to noise and would only tolerate crying babies and children. “I'd be mad at any intentional noise in a plane. Planes are buses. They're uncomfortable. No one, NO ONE wants the next person's noise.

“I only tolerate crying babies and children because they don't know what's happening with their body vs cabin pressure. Everyone else must zip it.” I'd be mad at any intentional noise in a plane. Planes are buses. They're uncomfortable. No one, NO ONE wants the next person's noise.

I only tolerate crying babies and children because they don't know what's happening with their body vs cabin pressure. Everyone else must zip it — Gugz The3rd (@GuguStatu) November 8, 2023