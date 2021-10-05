WATCH: ’Surreal’ moment for only passenger on an international flight
Most travellers who are flying during the pandemic only dream about having the seat next to them unoccupied. It would be a miracle if there was no one in the row.
Twitter user Alex Svanevik was lucky enough to be the only passenger on an international flight from Abu Dhabi to Singapore.
I'm alone on my flight to Singapore.— Alex Svanevik (@ASvanevik) September 28, 2021
The pilot makes all announcements starting with "Mr. Alexander".
And, judging by his tweets, the crew treated him like royalty.
He added: "It's 100% true and 120% surreal." (sic)
Svanevik said that even if he didn't board the flight, the pilot would have taken off.
I’ve arrived (sound on) pic.twitter.com/A4SMYgDTrH— Alex Svanevik (@ASvanevik) September 29, 2021
"NOTE: They told me the plane would have flown anyway. So, I'm not single-handedly f***** up the planet here." (sic).
He also shared a video of the plane landing, with the flight attendant offering a welcome to him.
"Good Morning Mr Alexander, and welcome to Singapore," she said, offering the local time and requesting that he keep his seatbelt on.
Commenting on the post, another Twitter user named @2Stroong said it happened to him.
"Happened to me once on a domestic flight. The strange thing is when they give the required safety talk, they are looking right at you. You have to pay attention and nod. Got to sit in first and had all the chips and cookies I wanted." (sic)
Another user named @MikeyPapapacha also reflected on a time when he and his wife travelled from the US to Japan with a few passengers.
"My wife and I flew from Dallas to Narita, Japan, earlier this month on a Dreamliner. We were in Business/First. There were 48 seats in that part of the plane, and only 5 of us were there. Coach had a total of 25 passengers. Service was incredible as a result. Full flight crew," he tweeted. (sic).
Another @ASvanevik posted: "This is so cool!!!! I've been the only passenger on a short trip to California before. I'm going for a few hours, but it was really fun!"(sic)