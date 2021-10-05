WATCH: ’Surreal’ moment for only passenger on an international flight

Most travellers who are flying during the pandemic only dream about having the seat next to them unoccupied. It would be a miracle if there was no one in the row. Twitter user Alex Svanevik was lucky enough to be the only passenger on an international flight from Abu Dhabi to Singapore.

I'm alone on my flight to Singapore.



The pilot makes all announcements starting with "Mr. Alexander". — Alex Svanevik (@ASvanevik) September 28, 2021 And, judging by his tweets, the crew treated him like royalty. “I’m alone on my flight to Singapore. The pilot makes all announcements starting with ‘Mr Alexander,'” Svanevik tweeted. (sic) He added: "It's 100% true and 120% surreal." (sic)

Svanevik said that even if he didn't board the flight, the pilot would have taken off. I’ve arrived (sound on) pic.twitter.com/A4SMYgDTrH — Alex Svanevik (@ASvanevik) September 29, 2021 "NOTE: They told me the plane would have flown anyway. So, I'm not single-handedly f***** up the planet here." (sic). He also shared a video of the plane landing, with the flight attendant offering a welcome to him.

"Good Morning Mr Alexander, and welcome to Singapore," she said, offering the local time and requesting that he keep his seatbelt on. Commenting on the post, another Twitter user named @2Stroong said it happened to him. "Happened to me once on a domestic flight. The strange thing is when they give the required safety talk, they are looking right at you. You have to pay attention and nod. Got to sit in first and had all the chips and cookies I wanted." (sic)