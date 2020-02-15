A video of a man, who could not recline his seat on a plane, punching the seat of a woman who reclined hers has got the internet divided.
The video posted by journalist Marina Marraco had different opinions of who was right and who was wrong in the situation.
Marraco posted the video alongside the tweet: “This video has the internet legitimately divided. Dude is in the last seat on the plane. The seat doesn’t recline. Hers does. And she reclines. He’s upset, and is punching her seat incessantly - so she records. Who is right?!
Who is wrong?!”
User Ronnie DePesa felt the female traveller had the right to recline her seat.