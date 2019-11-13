LiLou the pig dons a pilot’s cap, has her hoofs painted red and looks adorable. Yeah, I know what you are thinking: “how can a pig be adorable?” Well, LiLou is not just any pig.
LiLou is fast becoming one of the world's most talked about pets.
Known as a therapy pig, LiLou aims to make stressed air passengers departure and arrival at a San Francisco International Airport a little more bearable.
According to the Mirror, the five-year-old Juliana pig and her owner, Tatyana Danilova, are part of San Francisco International Airport's Wag Brigade.The programme aims to ease passengers travel anxieties through the presence of animals.
LiLou can be anywhere in the airport and is not shy of posing for a few selfies. She apparently also entertains departing passengers with her toy piano.