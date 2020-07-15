WATCH: The ‘secret bunker’ hidden inside a flight

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

Have you ever wondered where flight attendants go to rest if they are working a long haul flight? Surely, they cannot rest in the small seats that they sit on when the plane takes off and lands? Radio One co-presenter Chris Stark said that he and his friend got to see the plane's secret bunker, a place where flight attendants go to catch up on some rest. The pair were travelling on a long flight when they struck up a conversation with the flight attendants. He revealed that the flight attendants showed him the bunker. The aviation industry calls it the crew rest area, but over the years, it has been given the informal name of bunkers. “Everyone else was sleeping, and we didn’t really want to sleep, so got chatting to them and they showed me the little bunker.

"I had a quick look at the bunker, and what mad is that they are kind of above you. These air stewardess or stewards, they are sleeping above you are on a plane." (sic).

In BBC Radio One’s Scott Mills Daily podcast, an unnamed flight attendant revealed that cabin crew get to rest in the bunkers if the flight is over 9 hours.

Another flight attendant explained: “The secret bunker where the stewards and stewardesses sleep is in the middle or at the back, but either above passenger seats in the roof of the plane or on an A380 it's in the belly.” (sic).

“In the bottom of the plane - that is mad,” Mills replied. (sic)

According to The Express, the rest area is in the plane’s belly on an A380, and above the ceiling of first class on a Boeing 777. It is made up of two fully flatbeds and divided by a small wall for privacy.

There are seat belts to protect them while they rest, in case there's turbulence.

For further clarity, YouTuber Captain Joe also shared insight on the crew rest areas in a video that has since garnered over 7 million views. He explained how the process works - from the safety features and amenities available for cabin crew.

There’s also a wake-up button to alert the other crew members that you have woken up. And, if you go exploring during your next flight, chances are you may not find it. It's strictly, 'Cabin crew only'.