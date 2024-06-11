WATCH: The secret compartment where cabin crew sleep on planes

We reveal secret compartments that are strictly off-limits to passengers, known as 'crew rest compartments,' provide much-needed downtime for pilots and flight attendants on long-haul flights Some passengers might mistake the entrance for a restroom door or storage space, but it conceals a secret ladder leading up to these hidden areas.

'It's a little bit like Disney - we keep the magic behind closed doors,' United Airlines flight attendant Susannah Carr told CNN Travel. There are usually two sets of rest quarters. One is for the pilots, featuring two bunks and a recliner seat, located above the cockpit.

The cabin crew have access to a separate space with bunks, typically located above the back galley where food and drinks are prepared. 'They can be quite comfortable and have a padded mattress, an air vent to keep the air circulating and temperature controls so you can keep it cooler or warmer, and we're provided with linens, usually similar to the ones used in business class on our international flights,' she said. Each bed must be at least 198 cm long and 76 cm wide. This is narrower than a standard mattress but about as long as a full XL.

A video on TikTok posted by a flight attendant showed off the crew's sleeping quarters on a luxury Emirates Airlines plane.

He opened an innocuous-looking door that appeared to lead to a bathroom but instead revealed a spiral staircase leading up to what some describe as a 'hotel hallway'. 'They are very heavy curtains, they block out light and a good amount of sound, but not if you've got an energetic crowd on the plane or an upset child. We've had passengers open the curtains, looking for something or thinking they'd be going into the galley, so it's not necessarily the best rest,' Carr said. The rest areas are not used on every flight, especially short domestic trips, but on long-haul flights, cabin crew members usually spend at least 10 percent of their time hidden away from passengers.

'On average, I would say that means about 1.5 hours per long-haul flight,' Karoliina Åman, a flight attendant with Finnair who works on Airbus A330 and A350 aircraft, told CNN Travel. 'Since we don't have any private area in the aircraft for our lunch or coffee breaks, this rest period is extremely important and helpful for us,' she added. There is also a hierarchy within flight crews, with senior employees getting more flexibility over when they get to rest.

Everything is seniority-based, The longer you've been there, the better the perks and one of those perks is picking their crew break time, so the person who's the most senior on the flight gets to choose whether they prefer the first break or the second break. The pilots also need their rest, and their compartments are usually near the cockpit. Depending on the flight duration, there can be up to four pilots on board, but there always have to be two pilots in the cockpit operating the aircraft.