WATCH: This is the perfect mode of transport in a post coronavirus world

Fancy a trip somewhere where you can take in nature and social distance at the same time? Well, Latvian studio zeltini created something that will make travel fun again, and something that would stick to the social distancing rules set.

Enter the Z-Triton, a tiny electric camper that incorporates the functions of a home, a boat and a tricycle that allows travellers to travel on land or in water. Publication DailyMotion is describing it as “a holiday on wheels!” and it’s easy to see why.

Zeltini reveals the prototype on its website as “Perfect for either expeditions around the world or recreation." The company encourages "a weekend getaway deep in nature”.

It is also equipped with electric assistance for an easy and fun ride both on land and water. The brainchild of Algars Lauzis of Zeltini, the vehicle has room for two people, so you can take a friend, your spouse or even your pet.

It can sleep two people comfortably. Ideal for those who want to venture on epic adventures to soak up the views and some nature, the Z-Triton also comes with a small kitchen and chimney. Z-Triton is currently being test-driven in different seasons to ensure its durability and performance.