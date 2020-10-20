WATCH: This YouTuber had ‘SkyLady’ plane all to himself and no masks are required

YouTuber Sam Chui was the first person to experience Comlux’s B767 BBJ ‘SkyLady’. Chui called a "once in a lifetime opportunity.” Comlux renamed the 767BBJ to SkyLady after a four-month maintenance and upgrade programme. The company states on its website that it was designed for experienced VIP travellers for both business and leisure travel. “SkyLady delivers top-end comfort and luxury, the latest in-flight connectivity, a new air purifying system via ionisation, all combined with ultra-long-range capability up to 15 hours of flight,” the company revealed. SkyLady offers outstanding cargo space up to 300 bags. The super-silent multiroom cabin is divided into 6 independent areas and is suitable for up to 51 passengers.

The master suite features an ultra-king-size bed dubbed the “ biggest bed in the air” with en suite bathroom equipped with a full-height shower. There are two more rooms, a spacious lounge with an L-shape sofa and a club room suitable for private dinners and business meetings. The executive area features 15 80’’ pitch first-class seats that convert to full-flat single beds.

SkyLady is equipped with the latest and fastest in-flight 2KU band wifi connectivity and the new Cabin Management System allows full access to various media and non-stop streaming online for business and entertainment needs of all passengers.

Chui, who has reviewed some of the world’s most luxurious planes, recollected on his experience.

“Imagine having the whole plane to yourself! I was invited to try out the @comluxgroup flagship 767BBJ in Zurich.

“The plane flew around Switzerland and Northern Italy for 1.5 hours, with some nice scenery en-route. I experienced the ultimate luxury in private aviation.

“It is more of a luxury hotel or palace inside! Best of all, the ionization technology onboard do not require you to wear a mask,” he posted on Instagram.

CEO Comlux Aviation Andrea Zanetto said they upgraded SkyLady to comply with their VIP travel needs in terms of comfort, connectivity and wellbeing on board.

“SkyLady is capable to connect the most important cities of the globe, with non-stop flight capability of 15 hours. During those long-haul flights, our passengers can enjoy the new features of SkyLady and the exceptional world-class Swiss made level of service provided by our cabin attendants. Their savoir-faire, discretion, and attention to detail contribute to creating the most bespoke, comfortable and luxurious atmosphere during each flight onboard our VIP fleet," he said.