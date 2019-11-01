Travel writer Rebecca Andrews didn't want to pay additional baggage fees, so she decided to fake a pregnancy, hiding all her belongings in her "baby bump".
Andrews shared a video showing how she turned into a five-month pregnant woman to avoid baggage fees.
Just a note: She was caught by flight attendants when she boarded the plane.
According to the Sun, Andrews was travelling with Australian airline Jetstar, an airline that only allowed 7kg in her hand luggage. So, instead of forking out extra cash, she decided to pretend to be pregnant.
She shared her "hack" on her Instagram page. She wore a leopard print onesie to support the “bump.” According to her “a stretchy layer to keep it all nice and tight”.