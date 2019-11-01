WATCH: Travel writer fakes pregnancy to avoid baggage fees









Travel writer Rebecca Andrews pretended to be pregnant to avoid baggage fees. Picture: Instagram. Travel writer Rebecca Andrews didn't want to pay additional baggage fees, so she decided to fake a pregnancy, hiding all her belongings in her "baby bump". Andrews shared a video showing how she turned into a five-month pregnant woman to avoid baggage fees. Just a note: She was caught by flight attendants when she boarded the plane. According to the Sun, Andrews was travelling with Australian airline Jetstar, an airline that only allowed 7kg in her hand luggage. So, instead of forking out extra cash, she decided to pretend to be pregnant. She shared her "hack" on her Instagram page. She wore a leopard print onesie to support the “bump.” According to her “a stretchy layer to keep it all nice and tight”.

She recommends packing small heavy items, usually electronics and chargers, which she wraps into a bundle. Satin slides it down easier. The bump will make you look five months pregnant, the minute-long video reveals.

For posture, she uses a laptop, tablet, iPad or book. She covers it with baggy clothing.

Andrews recommends you practice a bit before you head to the airport but says you should only put on your look after you have your bag checked at security.

Once done with security, you can head to the bathroom to get into your “preggo” look. There is a disclaimer on the video: She states: “If you try this and get busted, this video 100% does not exist. Don’t sue me please.”

Caught

Andrews told Escape that she eventually got caught and paid the additional $60 (around R900)

"I walked very erectly (TIP: you have to keep your shoulders back, you’ll find out why in a second) to the gate, and found I was the LAST person to board my flight,” she told the publication. She dropped her plane ticket on the floor, which revealed her plan.

It seems the experience won’t stop her from doing it in the future. She added: “But honestly if my carry-on was ever overweight I would do it again and just make sure I was not the last person to board."

What the public think of the hack

Social media users responded to the IGTV video, and not everyone was pleased.

@Adrian_bolsmann posted: “You have just shown the world your character, upbringing and standards. Lies and dishonesty to save $60 and then call it a hack?”

@ajananilnair posted: “Its not smartness. Rather we would call it fraud or cheating.”

