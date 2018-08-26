There are two types of packers - those who roll their clothes and those who iron and pack their travel wear in a methodical order. I am the latter type of packer. That, however, means that there is never enough space to carry everything. I am therefore forced to tug a larger suitcase with me on my adventures.

Frustrated at this, I tried the folding method.

The folding method is known to help save space (no more large suitcases for weekend trips), and it makes packing much easier.

I love it because I am able to pack within minutes as opposed to spending hours arranging the items according to what I want to wear for each day.





Travel expert Leslie Willmott, in a video on how to roll clothing, said rolling was a great form of packing if one has casual clothing, denim or synthetic clothing.

She said these types of clothing did not wrinkle.

Watch here: