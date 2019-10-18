WATCH: Violent storm forces William and Kate's plane to make emergency landing









Britain's Prince William and his wife Kate arrive in a traditionally painted motorized rickshaw to attend a reception in Islamabad, Pakistan, Tuesday, Oct. 15, 2019. They kicked off a five-day tour of Pakistan on Tuesday amid much fanfare and tight security. (AP Photo/B.K. Bangash) London - The Cambridges were caught up in a mid-air drama on Thursday as violent storms forced pilots to abandon a landing in Islamabad. The couple’s RAF jet twice tried to touch down before lightning and turbulence forced it to return to Lahore. Passengers described the flight as a "rollercoaster" as some were lifted off their seats by ‘worst ever’ turbulence or suffered nausea. It seems former air ambulance pilot Prince William saved the day. It is believed that he took the ordeal in his stride and walked down the aeroplane. Once it had landed safely to check if the British media travelling with him were all fine – even joking that he had been flying the aircraft. The RAF Voyager was just ten minutes’ from the international airport in Islamabad – normally a 30-minute flight from Lahore – when the storm struck.

Lightning could be seen flashing across the right side of the plane as the pilot did his best to land both at the main international airport in Islamabad and a Pakistan Air Force base in Rawalpindi.

The jet – a converted Airbus A330 – returned to its starting point to refuel after being in the air for more than two hours. The airplane was still in Lahore last night.

The airplane was still sitting on the runway at Lahore last night as officials waited for the weather to improve. The Duke and Duchess are the first royals to visit the country since William's father, Prince Charles, and stepmother, Duchess Camilla, in 2006.

Daily Mail