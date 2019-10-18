London - The Cambridges were caught up in a mid-air drama on Thursday as violent storms forced pilots to abandon a landing in Islamabad.
The couple’s RAF jet twice tried to touch down before lightning and turbulence forced it to return to Lahore. Passengers described the flight as a "rollercoaster" as some were lifted off their seats by ‘worst ever’ turbulence or suffered nausea.
It seems former air ambulance pilot Prince William saved the day.
It is believed that he took the ordeal in his stride and walked down the aeroplane. Once it had landed safely to check if the British media travelling with him were all fine – even joking that he had been flying the aircraft.
The RAF Voyager was just ten minutes’ from the international airport in Islamabad – normally a 30-minute flight from Lahore – when the storm struck.