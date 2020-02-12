To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video

Flight attendants, despite the long haul flights, have many perks. They get to travel the world, shop up a storm in exotic locations and stay in the most luxurious hotels. But at the moment it is not a career everyone is jumping at the chance to secure. The coronavirus outbreak, which started in Wuhan, China has caused undue pressures for airline workers. Despite their brave faces, airline workers are frightened.

"We're definitely worried," a Delta flight attendant told Business Insider. The flight attendant said worry is imminent, especially since not everyone experiences symptoms and only realises it when it is too late.

The flight attendant told the publication: "I know of one person who worked a China flight before the quarantine order and then ended up working domestic flights. Crews were afraid to work with them. And that person had to go back to China before our flight suspension started. No one wants to go; people said they'd just call out sick.

"Part of the reason we're concerned is that they haven't set up protocols for everything, like how to deal with cleaning up people's food after meals. Plus we were the last airline to suspend flights,” the flight attendant added.