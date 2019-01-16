Luxury to him is attention to detail, discretion, and excellent staff.

Rami Malek won a Golden Globe for his ground-breaking performance as Freddie Mercury in Bryan Singer’s Bohemian Rhapsody. When he’s not shooting for the silver screen, Rami works on television and has won an Emmy for Outstanding Lead Actor in Mr. Robot.

He’s a fan of the tranquility and peace at Mandarin Oriental, Bodrum, and says Mandarin Oriental, Barcelona will always hold a special place in his heart as he “got to hang out with the members of Queen after one of their gigs there. Very cool. Very cool experience.

Rami describes what he is a fan of:

Freddy Mercury and Queen.

My mom – she’s got my back.

Chamomile tea.

Hand-written letters.

Classic movies.

Looking sharp, regardless of the occasion.

Random encounters.

Traveling by train.

Equal opportunities for all.

Mischief.

Being exactly who I want to be.

“You just want to come back to a place that has some semblance of tranquility and peace, where you can get rest,” said Rami.

<iframe width="560" height="315" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/EfkIBaUW5IY" frameborder="0" allow="accelerometer; autoplay; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture" allowfullscreen></iframe>

