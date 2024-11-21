WATCH: Wife left behind at airport after husband mixes up booking details

“You win some, you lose some.” That’s according to American wife and traveller, Jaime Wystub (@jaimewystub), after her husband left her behind at the airport after mixing up her booking details.
Wystub took to the social media platform, TikTok, and shared a video of her sitting at the airport watching the plane her husband was on about to take off.
“At the airport. Guess where my husband is? He is on that plane. Guess where I’m not? Ask me why not? He got my birthday wrong,” said Wystub.
After the video went viral, aggrieved on Wystub’s behalf, many netizens criticised her husband for leaving her behind saying that it was grounds for a divorce.
Responding to her video, one user, @sierrakathleen, said: “I hope there’s an ex husband update!!”
Another user, @The Fifo Feminist, said: “Man I’m so glad I have self respect. May this kind of -everything- never find me.”
While another user, @kaelinann_, said: “There’s zero chance my bf would’ve left without me ... even if I told him to.”
In her husband’s defence, Wystub said that she was left behind and he couldn’t wait for her because he was on an actual work trip.
“Update: I’m going to be on the next flight out and its for fire training, it’s not a vacation and not like he just left me. He had to go. But yeah, life happens. Totally fine, not a big deal,” she said.