WATCH: Wife left behind at airport after husband mixes up booking details

“You win some, you lose some.” That’s according to American wife and traveller, Jaime Wystub (@jaimewystub), after her husband left her behind at the airport after mixing up her booking details. Wystub took to the social media platform, TikTok, and shared a video of her sitting at the airport watching the plane her husband was on about to take off.

@jaimewystub You win some you lose some ♬ original sound - Jaime Wystub “At the airport. Guess where my husband is? He is on that plane. Guess where I’m not? Ask me why not? He got my birthday wrong,” said Wystub. After the video went viral, aggrieved on Wystub’s behalf, many netizens criticised her husband for leaving her behind saying that it was grounds for a divorce.