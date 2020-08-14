WATCH: Woman gives fellow passenger foot massage on a flight during the pandemic

A video of a woman giving a male passenger a foot massage during a flight has gone viral. Passenger Shaming, voted Rolling Stone Magazine's "100 Best Instagram Accounts", is an Instagram account that exposes the bad habits of passengers on a plane. The page, created by former flight attendant Shawn Kathleen, has showcased behaviour that would make anyone cringe. The latest video of the massaging someone's feet has to be one of the most cringiest. Social media users were quick to share their thoughts on the short clip. User @loryankiel said the man may have had an ailment. "I'm guessing he is diabetic or has some ailment that restricts his circulation. Some people need to wear those special socks when they fly to help circulation. That's my guess," she said. (sic)

User @claudia.tannervilla joked: "Is this an add-on, to be purchased at checkout?"

User @joshkemb hoped that she was sanitising regularly. He posted: "Hopefully she is using Hand Sani-Toe-zer 😳" (sic).

User @lawwww disapproved. She posted: "Oh no just no no no!!!!! All the nopes that ever noped in Nopeland!!!!" (sic)

Kathleen told Washington Post: "I feel like I have a pretty good gauge on human behaviour on airplanes at this point, and I hate to say that I'm not surprised. However, the thought did cross my mind when [the pandemic] first started. I thought, 'OK, you know what? Maybe people will dial it back a little bit."

And judging by the video, they didn't.