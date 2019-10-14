Travel blogger Simon Wilson says he's discovered the cheapest flight in the world for less than $15 (about R220).
The outrageous claim was made when Wilson flew from London to Oslo, Norway for just £3.99 (about R75) each way with budget airline Ryanair, www.news.com.au reported.
“That is unbelievable. I can’t even get a taxi from my house to the corner shop for that price,” he said in a video he posted to his YouTube channel in April.
“That is the cheapest flight, not only that I am going to go on, but that I’ve ever heard,” he continued.
Wilson said he discovered the cheap flights via fellow YouTuber ClickForTaz.