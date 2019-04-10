Zac Efron has launched a travel vlog on YouTube. File pic

Have you heard? Zac Efron is now a travel influencer and YouTube vlogger.



Since launching his new travel channel “Off the Grid,” his first video of spending 96 hours in the desert with friends has racked up more than 1.12 million views within a week.





Together with his “best friend and brother” Dylan, the celebrity influencer promises a series of travel vlogs that will take his fans and viewers around the world and out of their comfort zones.





Watch his first instalment:





In the first instalment, Efron and his entourage take a six-hour road trip from Los Angeles to Lake Mohave which straddles the border between Nevada and Arizona, where they live off-grid for four days, sleeping on the ground, bathing in the lake and water skiing under the scorching sun.





Stitched together with footage from action cameras, vlogging cameras and drone, the 11-minute video follows the group of friends as they encounter wild donkeys, live on pasta, and plank with boulders.



