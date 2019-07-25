File photo: A Nigerian Air Peace Boeing 737 nearly crashed after its nose landing gear snapped during a hard landing north of Lagos. Picture: Wikimedia Commons

A Nigerian Air Peace Boeing 737 nearly crashed after its nose landing gear snapped during a hard landing north of Lagos, RT International reported. According to the news outlet, the incident happened when the plane was diverted to the Nigerian capital after running into severe turbulence.

While flying back from Port Harcourt in Rivers State, the passenger jet started experiencing turbulence and reportedly ran into technical trouble that forced it to request an emergency landing at the Murtala Muhammed Airport in Lagos.

The plane's nose wheel then collapsed as it touched the ground during a hard landing.

This is a Nigerian flight turbulence 😭😭😭😭😭😭



This is not funny but funny LMAOOO pic.twitter.com/Z6x8XM5cJI — JOJO (@iamJokunle) July 24, 2019

Passengers soon took to social media to recount their hair-raising experience. “Some minutes later, seems the plane started nose diving on a fast track... Then... Next... It picked up a speed and bang!!!bang!!!!!!”, posted Chinasa Trinitta Amadi to Twitter.

"We dropped from the sky to the hard ground. And the ceiling of the plan dropped. Children crying. People screaming Blood of Jesus! Some screaming my Mummy. It was hard! My life flashed before me," said another.

.

Some minutes later, seems the plane started nose diving on a fast track. And she in her expertise applied control. Then. Next... It picked up a speed and bang!!! bang!!!!!!✈️✈️ pic.twitter.com/sdjko6LDjg — Ariella Fitness (@ariellafitness) July 23, 2019

Among the 133 passengers and six crew on board, only minor injuries were reported.

An Airpeace flight lost a tire while landing in Lagos, no life was lost. The Bureau investigators are on the way to the site. #safety #Lagos #Airport pic.twitter.com/v9K6XSs5o1 — AIB NIGERIA (@aibnigeria) July 23, 2019

Nigeria’s Airspace Management Agency has launched an investigation, and confirmed that the gear tyre basically “sheared off” in the incident.