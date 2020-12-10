Web-based screening questionnaire for international visitors entering SA

The Department of Health has increased efforts of active screening and surveillance of international travellers at ports of entry in South Africa. The department announced the launch of a pilot project for the Covid SA travel system - a digital screening solution that allows travellers to complete the required travel health questionnaire on their personal devices ahead of their arrival in SA. The pilot project will be implemented in a phased approach and will complement and strengthen the existing method of screening and surveillance. How it will work The web-based travel screening solution will allow travellers to complete their travel and symptomatic information at any time from two days ahead of their journey to ensure that the exposure and symptoms information provided is relevant.

Once completed, the traveller will receive a unique number (look-up ID) which they will present to port health official at the respective port of entry to proceed with the screening process.

Departures and arrivals

From December 17, international travellers arriving at OR Tambo International Airport, those departing from Cape Town International Airport, those entering the country through Beit Bridge land border and those exiting through Maseru Bridge land border will be expected to complete the web-based questionnaire.

The paper-based system for Covid-19 screening will continue to be in operation at all other operational ports of entry.

In the event of a positive case, the system will assist with identifying potentially exposed travellers who were in proximity to the positive case, further assisting with better contact tracing.

The Covid SA travel system will go live from noon on December 15 to allow travellers to complete the web-based form ahead of their travel.

Travellers arriving into South Africa are also required to download the Covid-19 Alert SA application on their mobile phones.

Use the COVID Alert SA app to protect yourself, your loved ones and your community. Start using this privacy preserving app today. Add your phone to the fight! Download the Covid Alert SA app now! https://t.co/ecaHQJD2ab — Department of Health (@HealthZA) December 8, 2020

Click here to download the form.