Passengers on a plane from Moscow to Thailand call it the "flight from hell." Picture: Pexels. It took seven people to restrain a drunk passenger who attempted to open the door of the plane from Moscow to Thailand. The passengers had to pin down the man in question, restrain and wrap him in cling film so that the plane could make an emergency landing in Uzbekistan where the crew handed him to police. According to the Daily Mail, “terrified passengers watched in horror as an intoxicated man in his 30s tried to open an emergency door at 33,000 ft.” TV reporter Elena Demidova told Metro that the first half of the flight was fine until passengers noticed strange activity among the stewardesses. In a video captured by Demidova, she said: “Suddenly the sign fasten your seat belts began to flash. Why? Minutes later the captain explained a passenger in the rear of the plane was drunk and rowdy. A doctor tried to calm him. Then tougher measures were taken. They tried to use plastic food wrap to tie him. Seven people were holding him, but nothing helped.”

She added that he “abused the stewardesses and made the flight really uncomfortable for other passengers.”

After an hour delay, the flight continued to Phuket.

But, guests expecting some peace were left severely disappointed.

Daily Mail reported two further security incidents. The first a fight between two 'drunk' passengers( this was a no alcohol flight) where they were forcibly separated.

Another man caught smoking in the toilet was handed to Thai police when the plane landed in Phuket.

Smoking according to aviation rules is forbidden.

Demidova said in another video: “This man was smoking in the plane's toilet. The stewardesses are sorting it out right now. He was taken away from the plane by Thai police.”

