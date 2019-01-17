For 2019, people are once again turning to well-being retreats for a chance to escape, unplug, reset and start anew.

According to the Global Wellness Institute, worldwide wellness was a $4.2 trillion (R58 trillion) industry in 2017, with $639 billion (R8 760 billion) dedicated to “wellness tourism.”



For 2019, people are once again turning to well-being retreats for a chance to escape, unplug, reset and start anew - and the definition of “wellness” continues to expand:





“We have noticed a spike in travel requests that are spearheaded by a keen interest in wellness and spirituality,” says Sarah Casewit, co-founder of Naya Traveler, an international, women-run company that specializes in custom itineraries.





“People’s understanding of wellness goes well beyond a fancy spa and an infinity pool: It's a wholesome, all-encompassing theme that explores the healing elements of physical treatments, as well as spirituality, cuisine and art, within the cultural context.”



