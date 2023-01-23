What a Miracle! Man survives 24 days lost at sea by eating ketchup and seasonings

With resources and hope failing, he was eventually rescued by a plane, passing container ship, and the Columbian navy.

According to “The Telegraph”, Elvis Francois told rescuers that he had been repairing a sailboat near a harbour on the island of St Martin where he lives, when the weather turned nasty and he was swept away from the coast.

The publication reported that Francois made frantic calls on his mobile phone but then the signal died and he was left adrift with no way to communicate.

I am so sorry for Elvis Francois. God is marvelous and wonderful. Francois has been living in the sea for 12 days without food. He was eating only tomato ketchup, garlic and some liquid drink. How he survived, god knows. — Janet is a bigwoman movement, a fundraiser and PR (@WabwireJanet) January 21, 2023

“I called my friends, they tried to contact me, but I lost the signal. There was nothing else to do but sit and wait. I had no food. There was only a bottle of ketchup that was on the boat, garlic powder, and Maggi (seasoning cubes). So I mixed it up with some water for me to survive 24 days in the sea.