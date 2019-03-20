FILE PHOTO - A general view shows the Eiffel Tower and the financial and business district in La Defense, west of Paris.

CNN) —



The most expensive cities in the world have been revealed, and the No. 1 spot is shared by 3 destinations:





Paris, Singapore and Hong Kong are joint leaders on the Economist Intelligence Unit's 2019 Worldwide Cost of Living Survey.





According to CNN Travel , the annual survey, which evaluates the cost of over 150 items in 133 cities around the world, is dominated 10 by Asian and European cities.





Japan's Osaka shares fifth place with Switzerland's Geneva. New York shares seventh place with Denmark's Copenhagen.





Istanbul has become considerably less expensive, dropping 48 places to joint 120th on the list — due in part to the decrease in value of Turkish lira.





There was a severe fall in the ranking of emerging economy cities - Istanbul, Tashkent, Moscow and St. Petersburg due to sustained high inflations and currency depreciation .





The cheapest cities to live in were largely made up of those experiencing well-documented political or economic disruption.

Caracas, Venezuela's capital was at the very bottom of the list this year, a position previously occupied by war-torn Damascus in Syria.





World's most expensive cities to live in 2019:

1. (tie) Singapore

1. (tie) Paris, France

1. (tie) Hong Kong

4. Zurich, Switzerland

5. (tie) Geneva, Switzerland

5. (tie) Osaka, Japan

7. (tie) Seoul, South Korea

7. (tie) Copenhagen, Denmark

7. (tie) New York

10. (tie) Tel Aviv, Israel