What happens when someone dies on a plane? A flight attendant shares the scary details

When boarding the plane to an exotic location, the last thing you want to know is that someone has died mid-flight. Once you find out that there has been a death in the air, your mind might wonder what happens next. Well, Tik Tok user and flight attendant Sheena Marie got candid about the process the airline follows when someone is pronounced dead during a flight. @sheenie_weenie_ the end #aviation #flightcrew #flying #stewardess #jetset #flying. ♬ original sound - Sheena-marie "If someone is already incapacitated, like they are lying in their seat and you know they are dead and everyone around them knows they are dead, we are going to check for a pulse," she said in the video. Marie said the crew left the body in the seat until the flight arrived at its destination.

"If they have a heart attack and die, and there is nothing we can do about it, and we can't start CPR, we are just going to wait until we get to our final destination."

She said there were exceptions to the rule if there was space at the back of the plane.

"If there is enough room in the back of the plane, like one of the back rows, we will move the body to one of the back rows. We will try to lay them down and cover them with a blanket," she said.

Once at the destination, other travellers would disembark from the plane. Medical professionals would only then enter to remove the body.

She said the airline would alert the next of kin about the death.