What Lift's luxury premium benefit will offer travellers

LIFT may not be a year old, but the newest South African airline is redefining the way people travel. Their new offering, LIFT Premium, aims to offer guests an “elevated flying experience”.

According to Lift chief executive Jonathan Ayache, the airline is taking a step closer to provide “superior class, comfort, and care”. He said the new offering was designed to cater to customers’ premium offering requests. Every Lift Premium Ticket includes two 7kg hand baggage, two 23kg checked baggage, an additional special/ sporting equipment, free seat selection, extra legroom, seat recline, and more.

It is unclear how much the tickets will cost. “The first three rows of Lift’s spacious Airbus 320s have been reconfigured to create a Premium section, with special attention to detail, space and convenience. “Onboard, Lift Premium travellers can expect industry-leading legroom, wider seating, and reclining chairs. Each middle seat has also been converted into an additional tray table, guaranteeing travellers a window or aisle seat, for optimum space and comfort.

“Premium travellers will also enjoy unlimited flight changes, priority boarding, fast-tracked security, priority customer support, a dedicated check-in area, and lounge access,” he said. Ayache said bookings will open from this week, for flights from October 10. Meanwhile, FlySafair also launched its business-class service.