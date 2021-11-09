What to expect at Emirates Executive Cape Town lounge

As international travel from South Africa picks up, many airlines are reintroducing their lounge access for First Class and Business Class travellers. Emirates are offering a luxury experience while guests prepare for their flight.

The newly reopened Emirates lounge in Cape Town International Airport is open daily from 2pm to 6.15pm. "Customers can expect the award-winning Emirates experience," Emirates said. Guests can choose a variety of dishes from an à la carte menu or fill their plate at the buffet with various hot and cold dishes, from appetisers to desserts.

Feeling thirsty? The bar counter is stocked with a range of beverages, from soft drinks and juices to alcoholic beverages. As the wait may be long, the lounge also offers free wi-fi, charging stations for phones and laptops, and reclining seats. And, there are also shower rooms available for those who want to clean up and wear a fresh set of clothes for their flight.

Safety "Emirates’ first priority has always been the health and safety of its customers and employees. Every precaution has been made to the newly reopened lounge to make it a safe space to enjoy. "Social distancing is recommended, masks remain mandatory except when eating food, and all lounge and catering staff will be given appropriate personal protective equipment. Seats and tables will be sanitised as they become vacant, and the lounge will be sanitised and fumigated regularly.