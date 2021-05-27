What travellers need to know about Zambia's travel restrictions

Travellers visiting Zambia will face new restrictions, Airlink said in a statement. According to the airline, all travellers must test negative for Covid-19 in a PCR test taken no more than 72 hours before their departure to Zambia.

Travellers will be required to present the negative test result certificate upon check-in for their flight to Zambia. Children younger than 5 years are exempt from this requirement.

Airlink CEO and managing director Rodger Foster said travellers were required to complete a Travel Health Questionnaire, and need to present the questionnaire on arrival. Passengers will also be screened.

Zambia’s Port Health authorities will also perform additional swab tests on all non-vaccinated travellers before they leave the airports.

Airlink said authorities will contact any passengers who test positive for Covid-19 and may require affected travellers to self-isolate or be confined to quarantine for 14 days.

“Airlink supports all efforts to curb the spread of Covid-19, and with our stringent application of globally-recommended health security measures, we have successfully demonstrated to health authorities and our customers that air travel on Airlink flights is safe.

“Similarly, we have helped countries take full advantage of the catalytic benefits that air connectivity offers for the recovery and growth of their economies,” said Foster.

Zambia boasts rugged terrain and diverse wildlife, with many attractions available for all ages. The country is a bucket list destination for many international travellers, who want to visit to see the big 5, national parks and waterfalls. Zambia also boasts Victoria Falls, a UNESCO World Heritage site.