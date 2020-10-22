What you need to know about Qatar Airways’ interline agreement with FlySafair

Qatar Airways is pleased to announce it has signed an interline agreement with FlySafair, further connecting South Africans to Qatar Airways’ rapidly expanding global network via Cape Town, Durban and Johannesburg. The agreement with FlySafair will provide 10 domestic connections including Port Elizabeth International Airport, East London Airport, and George Airport. Qatar Airways’ passengers will benefit from access to 10 additional sectors in South Africa, adding more connectivity and flexible booking options when selecting their next trip. Qatar Airways Vice President Africa Hendrik Du Preez said the airline was delighted to sign this interline agreement with FlySafair, further expanding its presence and travel booking options in South Africa. "Since the onset of the pandemic, Qatar Airways’ network never fell below 30 destinations making us the airline passengers can rely on,” he said. Chief Marketing Officer at FlySafair Kirby Gordon said the airline respected Qatar Airways.

"We’re thrilled to see some international passenger movement starting to slowly emerge now that our boarders have started to open," he said.

Qatar Airways becomes the first global carrier to operate Honeywell’s Ultraviolet (UV) Cabin System, further advancing its hygiene measures onboard.

In clinical tests, UV light is capable of inactivating various viruses and bacteria when properly applied.

In July, Qatar Airways further increased its health and safety measures on board by introducing new personal protective equipment (PPE) for customers and cabin crew.

The airline’s robust measures included offering face shields to all passengers, in addition to a disposable protective gown for cabin crew, which is fitted over their uniforms, in addition to safety glasses, gloves and a mask.