What you need to know about SITA’s free Digital Travel Declaration

SITA announced it would make its Digital Travel Declaration solution available to governments for free. The Digital Travel Declaration allows passengers to share required travel and health documentation with governments before their journey.

SITA is taking the step to address the challenge of submitting and verifying health documentation, which its believes impedes the global travel industry's recovery. Chief executive of SITA at Airports and Borders David Lavorel says the health requirements played a big part in discouraging travellers from travelling via air and contributed to long lines at airports. "As an industry-owned organisation working at the crossroads of airlines, airports, and governments, we are able to connect the dots and streamline processes around health documentation. Making Digital Travel Declaration freely available to governments will be an investment in the recovery of our industry, and we hope will go some way towards addressing the challenges we all face today," he explained.

Lavorel said SITA worked closely with governments. "Digital Travel Declaration has been operational and used by governments around the world since October 2020, making it easy for travellers to complete health declarations in a few quick steps. A response is shared as proof of approval to travel, so the passenger can demonstrate to airlines and airports that they have all the correct documentation. "SITA has been at the forefront of travel authorisation technology for 25 years, enabling governments and airlines to maximise both safety and revenue through increased security, operational efficiency, and traveller satisfaction.