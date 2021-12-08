What’s in store for Radisson Hotel Group in 2022?

The Radisson Hotel Group set a record in the continent this year with 14 signings to date, adding over 2 500 rooms to its African portfolio. These hotel signings include several milestones such as 10 additional hotels in one of the key African focus countries, Morocco, which includes the entry into new territories such as Al Hoceima, Taghazout and Saidia.

There are also numerous new market entries, such as the group’s debut in Djibouti with Radisson Hotel Djibouti and the introduction of the Radisson Individuals brand in Africa with the Earl Heights Suite Hotel, a member of Radisson Individuals in Accra, Ghana, as well as the entry into Victoria Falls with Radisson Blu Resort Mosi-Oa-Tunya Livingstone. In addition, the group has also opened five hotels, including Africa’s second Radisson RED in South Africa and four Radisson Blu resort offerings in Morocco. So, what lies ahead?

Ramsay Rankoussi, vice-president of Development at Africa & Turkey at the Radisson Hotel Group, said that 2021 had been a record year of numerous milestones for the hotel group. "We have led the market share this year in terms of new signings across the industry and those achievements demonstrate our continued focus and the clear execution of our established strategy. “In 2022, we aim to leverage this momentum with the same priorities within our identified key markets such as Egypt and Morocco in North Africa, various countries such as Nigeria, Ghana, Ivory Coast and Senegal within West and Central Africa, but also reinforcing our presence in South Africa and its neighbouring countries.

“Our strategy over the next 12 months includes the expansion of our African resort offering and continuing the trend in conversions, while we remain supportive and responsive within our owners’ community as we look towards the recovery of our industry,” he said. Tim Cordon, senior area vice-president, Middle East & Africa at the Radisson Hotel Group, said they had opened five stunning hotels in bucket-list destinations. "In 2022, we’re on track to open at least 11 hotels, starting with the portfolio of three hotels in Madagascar within the first two weeks of the year.