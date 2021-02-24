Why Gordon Ramsay insists that his kids fly economy class

Most people would assume that celebrity children live the high life. When not in private planes, they are flying First Class, enjoying all the added perks that come with it. Not Gordon Ramsay's children. The "Hell's Kitchen" host is as stern with his children as he is with the chefs at his restaurants, especially when it comes to money and travel. The "Masterchef" judge recently revealed that he books his children economy seats while he enjoys the benefits of First Class. The father of five, best known for his no-nonsense and fiery attitude in the kitchen, told The Sun that he and his wife Tana want their children to be "grounded and motivated".

The couple wanted them to learn the value of money.

He told the publication: "When it comes to holidays, I told them: 'Don't you dare waste that f***ing money flying first class from here to New York - we all f***ing take off together, we all land together; think what else do with money

"When they ask if they can pop up to us for some nice food, we say 'No you f***ing can't', so now they take their own picnics on board, and they're absolutely fine in economy.

“I mean, what 14-year-old needs to sit in a reclining chair?" (sic)

Ramsay, who hosts a number of food shows on TV, including "Gordon, Gino and Fred: Road Trip", has a net worth of $220-million.

Gordon's South African adventure

Ramsay visited South Africa in late 2019 to record episodes for season 2 of Gordon Ramsay: Uncharted".

In the SA episode, Ramsay ventured into the KZN Midlands where he enjoyed views of the wildlife and learned how to cook traditional Zulu cuisine.

He also immersed himself in the local township culture.