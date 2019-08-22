Meghan Markle and Prince Harry. Picture: Frank Augstein/AP

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex should not fly on commercial planes as it is too dangerous for members of the public, says Meghan's friend. Actress Jameela Jamil said they needed to take private jets because civilians could otherwise be "endangered" due to the couple’s risk of kidnap or assassination.

Jamil also branded the press as racists for scrutinising the couple’s decision to use a private jet four times in 11 days for holidays, while lecturing the public about climate change.

Her comments came as the duchess shared a preview of a photo shoot for her charity fashion line this week.

WATCH: Meghan Markle's BFF defends her against racist trolls

In the online video, a grinning Meghan wore an oversized blue shirt with navy skinny jeans and peach high heels.

LA-based Jamil, who started her career in Britain but has since found fame in the US, said: "Ugh. Dear England and English Press, just say you hate her because she’s black, and him for marrying a black woman and be done with it God dammit. Your bullying is so embarrassing and obvious. You’ve all lost your marbles. It’s 2019. Grow up."

The actress, who was featured by Meghan on the front page of her issue of British Vogue this month, added: "And also, it’s not safe for us to be on the same planes as royals or presidents you absolute muppets. They are prime targets for kidnap and sometimes assassination.

"It’s in the interest of us civilians to not be endangered by proximity to people in such powerful positions."

Her comments drew a reply from one of Meghan’s best friends, Canadian fashion stylist Jessica Mulroney, with the emojis of a heart and a thumbs-up.

Harry and Meghan’s decision to use private jets to holiday in Ibiza and travel to Nice in the South of France where they were hosted by Sir Elton John has sparked debate in recent days.

Last month, Harry also flew to Sicily and back on a charter plane to give a speech on climate change at the Google Camp green summit.

Daily Mail