Why the aviation industry needs flexibility to overcome pandemic woes

This is especially true for South Africa, where tourism is a major driver of its economy and contributes R425-billion or 8.6% towards the GDP.

LIFT co-founder and chief executive Jonathan Ayache said the industry has shown resilience despite experiencing record lows during the pandemic.

"What we’ve learnt is that flexibility and the ability to adapt to the challenges presented within a post-pandemic operating environment is what will separate the surviving businesses in this vital sector from those that will succumb to the turbulence.

“It’s been almost a year since we launched LIFT, and things are going very well despite the uncertain environment. We are very excited to see domestic and international travel open up, but we must all be mindful that the pandemic is not over, waves are still a reality, and the focus needs to be firmly on offering customers great service, flexibility and giving them peace of mind when booking their travel,” he said.